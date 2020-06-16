PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are asking for help finding a missing woman last seen aboard a TriMet Max train headed to Clackamas on Wednesday last week.
Day'ions A'Blessing Thompson, 21, is African American and was last seen on June 10 wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, black Converse tennis shoes, and a black backpack, according to family members.
Family members says Thompson has mental health issues. According to law enforcement, she stands approximately 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs around 165 pounds, and has hazel eyes. Thompson often wears a head wrap and does not have a phone or monetary means, according to law enforcement.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Thompson is asked to contact Detective E. McDaniel at 503-823-0833 or eric.mcdaniel@portlandoregon.gov.
