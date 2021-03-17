PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing and endangered man.
Police said Eugene Gumz, 74, left Portland on Monday in his silver, four-door 2012 VW Passat with Oregon license plates 9R3067. He is known to have spent the night in Lebanon and checked out on Tuesday at about 10 a.m.
According to police, Gumz may be confused and may have problems with his memory and sense of direction. Detectives consider him an endangered person.
Gumz is described as a white man, 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He is bald with gray hair on the sides and gray facial hair.
Anyone who sees Gumz or his vehicle is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Kristina Coffey at Kristina.Coffey@portlandoregon.gov.
