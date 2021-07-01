Police ask for help locating missing Portland teen

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager who was last seen on Tuesday.
Mary Coit was last seen at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 102nd Avenue. She is 16-years-old, 5’4”, and 145 pounds. Coit was last seen wearing black pants, a dark t-shirt and a jacket.
If you see her or know where she might be please call 911 or 971-307-3177.
