PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police and concerned family members are asking for the public's help locating a missing 64-year-old woman.
Family and friends reported ShaRee Rhone missing after they had not seen or heard from her since Dec. 21. She was last seen at her home in the 4500 block of Northeast Cleveland Avenue.
Rhone does not have any known medical issues, but police said she has struggled since the death of her daughter, who was the victim of a homicide in July.
Police described Rhone as a Black woman, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray cardigan, gray leggings, and slippers.
According to police, she is believed to be driving a gray 2010 Chevrolet Malibu 4-door sedan. The vehicle has sideswipe damage to the driver's side and no license plates.
Anyone who has information about Rhone's whereabout is asked to email detectives at missing@portlandoregon.gov. Anyone who sees Rhone is asked to call 911 right away. Please reference case number 20-383039.
