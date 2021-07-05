Police ask for help locating missing Prineville woman

PRINEVILLE, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Prineville woman who may be in the early stages of dementia. On Sunday at about 7:00 a.m. police took a missing person report on an 83-year-old woman named Betty Counts. Her husband reported her missing after she left their home on July 3 after a small argument.
Betty Counts, is 5'6" about 165 pounds, has grey hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing jean shorts, and driving a white, Infiniti, EX3, with Oregon License Plate 873MNT.
Earlier she mentioned possibly visiting a friend in Eugene, but prior to leaving she said she may visit her granddaughter in Kennewick, Washington. Betty had also mentioned visiting a family member in Montana. Her husband said Counts was not taking medications nor had she been diagnosed with Dementia, but does forget things sometimes and may have early onset of Dementia.
About two hours after taking the initial report, police learned her husband had spoken to Counts over the phone after he had reported her as missing. At that time she said she was in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho at some point, and got turned around while looking for fuel to return home. He encouraged her to call 911, but she didn't think she needed help. When he asked her for a landmark she said she saw a sign that said "Moscow this way." Since that phone call no one has heard from Counts.
After Betty was assigned as a missing person we received a call from Ephrata Police Department. They claimed to have received a 911 call from Betty on July 4th at about 1:03 AM. It was reported to them that she was in a white "fusion" in the US Bank parking lot and she was lost. She claimed she was trying to get home, but didn't know her address. Betty was offered a room to stay in for the evening, but she refused and just wanted to know how to get to I90. Officers reported she left the area headed south out of Ephrata.
If you locate Counts or see her vehicle please call police immediately. PPD Case #21000943, and case agents are Sergeant Wilson and Detective Vollmer. You can reach them by calling 541-447-4168, or by email at tvollmer@prinevillepd.org or swilson@prinevillepd.org.
