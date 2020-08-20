PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are searching the person responsible for shooting a 61-year-old woman Thursday morning, according to Portland police.
It was just after 2:00 a.m. when Portland police said a woman was shot on Southeast 130th Avenue near Salmon Street. Police have given little details about the shooting, but Darcy Perez said it was her grandma who was shot in the legs.
“It’s just a lot of crying right now and what’s going on,” Perez said. “I’m sure she’s trying to make sense of it.”
According to Perez, her grandma works cleaning a building in downtown and usually gets picked up by a family member when she’s finished.
“This time it was one of my uncles, her son’s friend, that picked her up,” Perez said.
According to Perez, they were driving home when the shooting happened.
“And they shot her on both of her legs. One got scraped and it went through the car, she said. “So, they were just shooting at the car and it ended up just going to her, not the driver.”
Perez said her grandma had surgery and is in a lot of pain, but overall is doing okay. Though she said whoever did this is still a mystery.
“It’s also concerning to the whole family as to why her,” said Perez. “Are we being targeted for something that we’re not aware of or something. So, it’s just concerning not knowing enough, not knowing anything. And she’s elderly, I think that’s what mostly affects everyone. So, we’re just trying to make sure we get justice for her, so the person who did do this is out of the streets.”
Perez also said her grandma won’t be able to work for a bit now and that’s going to hurt her family financially.
Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
