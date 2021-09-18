HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – Hillsboro Police Department is asking for help to find a missing 85-year-old Hillsboro man with dementia.
Police said that Donald Sheldon was last seen leaving his home on Friday at about 1:00 p.m. to the DEQ in Hillsboro near Highway 26 and Northeast Cornelius Pass Road. He hasn’t been seen since.
Sheldon was a 1999 beige Honda Odyssey van with Oregon license plate 841DLA. He is approximately 5;10” and 170 pounds, balding with gray hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a button-up shirt.
https://t.co/vgp6mLc8vZ - Hillsboro Police needing the public's help in locating a missing 85-year old man. (Photo)— Hillsboro Police Dpt (@HillsboroPolice) September 18, 2021
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 503-629-0111 and reference case #21-15741.
