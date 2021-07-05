BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Beaverton Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing Beaverton girl.
Kiki Jallen went missing in the area of Greenway Park in South Beaverton, according to police. She was last seen wearing a black and white swimsuit.
Anyone who sees' her is asked to call Beaverton police at 503-629-0111.
