VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old Vancouver girl.
Azura C. Campillo was last seen leaving her home at 14902 Southeast 1st Street at about 10:00 p.m. on Friday. Police said her family is concerned about her well-being due to her deteriorating mental health.
Campillo is described as being 5’10” and weighing 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and navy shorts.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Vancouver Police Department.
