VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 74-year-old man suffering from dementia.
Glen Hanberg was last seen on Friday leaving PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, according to police.
Hanberg has hazel eyes, a bald head, a white beard, 5’7’’ and about 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and red plaid jacket, blue jeans and carrying two red bags.
Police said he was diagnosed with dementia and was trying to get to Montana.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.