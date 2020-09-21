HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Police Department on Monday asked for helping finding a missing teenager.
Erina Aamir, 16, left her home in Hillsboro on Monday morning in crisis, according to police.
Aamir stands approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a maroon long-sleeve top and cheetah-print pajama bottoms.
Anyone who sees Aamir or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call police immediately.
