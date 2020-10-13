GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police are asking for information regarding an assault that happened in downtown Gresham that ended in the death of a 53-year-old Gresham man.
Tod Alan Barker was assaulted by a person or persons on Sept. 27, while walking in the 200 block of northeast Roberts Avenue, evidence suggests. Police said its likely that Baker didn’t know his attacker(s).
He died on Oct. 9 from his injuries and the Multnomah County medical examiner ruled it a homicide.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Gresham Police tip line at 503-618-2719.
