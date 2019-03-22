JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - More than two years after her disappearance, police are again asking for the public’s help finding Kimberly Ann Mericle.
Mericle, 48, was last seen in the Williams area of Josephine County around March 2, 2017. Police put out an alert about Mericle in mid-March 2017.
The investigation has continued since that time. On Friday, Oregon State Police asked anyone with any information about Mericle to contact Detective Cory Sweet at 541-618-7982 or Oregon State Police dispatchers at 541-776-6111 and refer to case number SP17-153979.
Mericle had been driving a red Isuzu Rodeo with Oregon plates 004HSN. Troopers said her vehicle has been located, but no further details were released.
Mericle is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
