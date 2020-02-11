LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - The Longview Police Department is hoping the public can help them identify two men who were seen placing a skimmer at a gas station.
Police said a customer at the Chevron, located at 3002 Ocean Beach Highway, found a skimmer on Feb. 3.
Surveillance video provided to police shows two men installing the device.
Police released images of the suspects on Tuesday. One of the suspects has a distinct birth mark or tattoo behind his right ear.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects, or possible skimmers, is asked to contact Detective Eades at 360-442-5800.
Police said there were reports that the gas station, employees and the owner were uncooperative and possibly involved, but those reports are untrue.
According to police, everyone has been cooperative and are helping with the investigation.
