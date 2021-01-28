PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Police say a man was assaulted in the Laurelhurst Neighborhood early Thursday morning, and neighbors say its part of a growing problem.
Around 2:30 Thursday morning, Portland Police said they responded to a report of an assault at Southeast 37th Avenue and Southeast Oak Street near Laurelhurst Park.
"It’s rather unnerving because it’s a park," a neighbor named Michael, said.
Police said the victim, a man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. At this point, the investigation is ongoing.
Neighbors said police told them the victim was houseless, and the Laurelhurst Neighborhood is no stranger to homeless camps. In November, the city swept camps near the park, but tents popped up again.
"Our hearts go out to people who find themselves in those kinds of situations. I don’t believe homeless camps should be near a school, near a park, or in any neighborhood. I don’t care if it’s Laurelhurst, north Portland or Sunnyside," Donna, another neighbor, said.
Donna, who has lived near Laurelhurst Park since the late 1960s, was told the camps would be cleared again Thursday, but she's already considered moving away.
"I’m on Zillow almost every day," Donna said. "I’ve seen what Portland’s gone through and there’s times I cry because I can’t get anyone to answer my questions. What can be done, what can we do to help."
Michael said he wishes the city and county would set up more sanctioned camps.
"People shouldn’t be allowed to just camp anywhere and in the dead of winter. It just doesn’t seem reasonable or common sense," Michael said. "There should be designated camps where if people don’t want to go to shelters, they should be able to go to a sanctioned camp where their resources are centralized rather than spread across the city."
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0457 or Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1040. Please reference case number 21-25124.
(3) comments
Teddy should have loaned the guy some pepper spray.
Is that a tent / homeless camp to the right of the Firetruck?
It's a sidewalk in PDX. What do you think?
