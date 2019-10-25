PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are asking for the public's help after a cockatoo was stolen from a store in southeast Portland Thursday afternoon.
At around 3:44 p.m., officers responded to the report of a theft at Bird Hut, located at 11249 Southeast Division Street.
Police said a 3-month-old Rose Breasted Cockatoo named Charlie was stolen.
According to police, the owners believe it will only survive a few days outside of their care because it is still bottle-fed.
The bird is reportedly valued at $2,200.
Police said the suspect is described as a 35 to 40 year-old white man with medium-length greasy black hair. He was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and had a two pouched light-colored backpack.
Anyone with information about Charlie's whereabouts is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 19-367310.
