GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – This year, Gresham Police say 34 tailgates have been stolen off trucks, which is an enormous spike from last year.
Just last month Gresham Police report eight stolen tailgates.
The total this year is up exponentially from 12 total in 2017.
FOX 12 spoke with Gary Gilmore, a Gresham resident who had his tailgate stolen on Oct. 12.
Gilmore says he backed his truck into his driveway and the next morning the tailgate on his 2017 Tacoma was gone.
“Couldn't believe it was gone, I mean it just seemed surprising that it left or you know that it was stolen clearly it had been taken,” Gilmore said.
Gilmore says it’ll cost several thousand dollars to replace the tailgate on his truck which is covered by insurance.
Police say they’re not sure where the tailgates are going, but there’s definitely a black market for this kind of stuff.
Gilmore, however, thinks tailgates would be difficult to resell.
“I know they make after-market products that you can install in the tailgate so that when you lock the vehicle it'll also lock your tailgate automatically,” Gilmore said.
Gresham Police urge anyone who might have seen something regarding these crimes to contact the department.
