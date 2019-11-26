PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking for tips after a man was stabbed while operating his motorized wheelchair in Portland.
According to police, the incident occurred Monday around 3:40 p.m. near the 600 block of Northeast Broadway Street.
The victim was stabbed in his arm and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not arrested a suspect and are asking for help.
Anyone with information that could be helpful is asked to contact Detective Rachel Baer at 503-823-0323 or Rachel.baer@portlandoregon.gov.
