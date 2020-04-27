Police: Assault suspect stomped victim’s head on the pavement in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An assault suspect punched a man several times in downtown Portland and then stomped the victim’s head on the pavement, according to police.
Officers responded to the 900 block of Southwest 4th Avenue at 2:10 pm. Sunday.
A man was found unconscious on the sidewalk bleeding significantly from his head and face. The victim was taken to the hospital for injuries described as serious, but not life-threatening.
Witnesses told officers the suspect was across the street. Christopher James Pfegl, 25, was quickly detained and subsequently arrested on the charge of second-degree assault.
Investigators said Pfegl punched the victim several times and shoved him to the ground. The victim hit his head on the pavement, and police said Pfegl then used his boot to stomp the victim’s head into the ground.
Assault detectives are continuing to investigate and no further details were released by police, including a possible motive.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora at 503-823-0768 or shaye.samora@portlandoregon.gov
A future barista for StompTown coffee...
I guess the DA went with "assault II" instead of what it truly is "attempted murder" because..well..it's Portland.
Downtown Portland is wonderful for families.
