PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Commanding Officers Association has filed a human resources complaint against Portland city officials over their responses to text messages between an officer and the leader of Patriot Prayer.
The association filed a grievance against Mayor Ted Wheeler, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and Commissioner Chloe Eudaly for what it calls, “A violation of the labor agreement based on the various public statements.”
The association stands with Portland Police Bureau Lt. Jeff Niiya, saying it is common to have, “cordial relationships with diverse groups” to keep the public safe.
The city of Portland and the police bureau opened an investigation into text messages between Niiya and Joey Gibson, the leader of Patriot Prayer, a group known to protest in and around Portland.
The police association president sent out a statement saying, in part, “Mayor Ted Wheeler’s statement about our communications with Patriot Prayer organizers is either disingenuous or shows willful ignorance of the situation. Either way, it shows that during his two years as Portland police commissioner, he has failed to develop an understanding of even basic police work.”
Wheeler had called the messages between Niiya and Gibson concerning.
Hardesty said last week, "I think what the texts show is just how comfortable Portland police are with white supremacists compared to other protesters."
The mayor’s office released a statement Tuesday saying, in part, “The PPCOA has every right to file a grievance. That doesn't mean the Mayor agrees with their assertions. The Mayor has always supported the hard-working officers of PPB. He believes they have one of the hardest jobs in the city and will continue to support his Bureau in every way he can.”
However, Wheeler also stands by his statements that, “the text messages in question raised very serious questions warranting a full investigation.”
“We do not believe there have been any violations of the City's labor contract with the PPCOA or the City's Human Resources Administrative Rules but the complaint and grievance will be fully investigated,” according to the mayor’s office.
