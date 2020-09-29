PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An investigation is underway after police responded to a reported shooting in north Portland and found at least one person dead Tuesday morning.
Just after 5 a.m., officers were called out to the area of North Victory Boulevard and North Force Avenue on the report of a shooting.
Police told FOX 12 that at least one person was found dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives have responded and are investigating.
The public should avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident and has not been contacted by investigators are asked to contact Detective Rico Beniga 503-823-0457 or Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033 or Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov.
People who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips safely and securely to Crime Stoppers of Oregon online at crimestoppersoforegon.com or by phone at 503-823-4357.
This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when new information becomes available.
