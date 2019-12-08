PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say at least five people were hurt and a power pole was destroyed following a two-vehicle crash in southeast Portland.
The crash occurred just after 5:40 p.m. Sunday on Southeast Division Street between Southeast 134th and 136th avenues.
At least people were injured, two of them seriously, according to police.
Police say one of the vehicles rolled into a power pole and sheared it off.
Power lines then came down on another vehicle that was not involved in the initial crash. The person inside that car had to wait for Portland General Electric crews to turn off the power to the lines before he could get out.
Southeast Division Street has been closed in both directions between Southeast 130th and 136th avenues.
PGE crews are on scene to repair the power pole.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.