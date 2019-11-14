PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - At least one person was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a crash in north Portland.
At around 5:38 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a crash at North Lombard Street and North Burgard Road.
Police said preliminary information suggests a head-on crash occurred with occupants pinned inside their vehicles.
One person was critically injured and taken to an area hospital.
Police said an officer noticed an injured dog in one of the vehicles. The dog was taken to an animal hospital for treatment.
JUST IN: arriving at the scene of a head-on crash on N Lombard near N Burgard Road, and traffic in the area is pretty backed up. Portland Police say one person is critical and people were pinned in their cars. They also found an injured dog in one of the cars. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/9eJNMngUbj— Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) November 14, 2019
The investigation is ongoing.
Traffic in the area is affected. Drivers should expect delays during the morning commute.
MORE: we just got up to the crash itself. Police have NB Lombard closed at Burgard, and three lanes of approaching traffic are trying to figure out they all need to turn left here to find a detour. Avoid the area for your morning commute. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/ZlNgF7robg— Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) November 14, 2019
