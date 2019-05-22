PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Officers have responded to a crash in north Portland in which at least two people died Wednesday morning.
Just before 9 a.m., Portland police reported that the bureau’s major crash team was dispatched to North Going Street and North Greeley Avenue.
The crash involved “at least two fatalities,” according to police.
Police did not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
North Greeley Avenue will be closed between North Going Street and North Interstate Avenue for at least four hours while police are investigating.
This is a developing story. Stick with FOX 12 as updates come in.
