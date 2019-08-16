TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - An attempted murder suspect was arrested after a shooting in Tigard.
Police responded to a request for medical help near Greenburg Road and Center Street at around 6 p.m. Thursday.
A 41-year-old man was found injured at the scene. He was given medical treatment and taken to the hospital via ambulance.
The victim was treated and released from the hospital Thursday evening.
Police gathered evidence and took witness statements, which led them to the 11700 block of Greenburg Road where they arrested 61-year-old Glenn Howard Fischbuch.
Fischbuch was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
Investigators said the suspect and victim know each other. Police believe the two men were involved in a dispute prior to the shooting.
Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to contact Tigard police at 503-718-2677 or tips@tigard-or.gov.
