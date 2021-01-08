PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man who escaped police custody on Saturday has been captured following a pursuit and crash in southeast Portland Friday morning, according to police
David Dahlen, 24, was arrested Jan. 2 for the attempted murder of Portland police officer.
Investigators said Dahlen was involved in an officer-involved shooting Dec. 24 near Southeast 39th and Powell Boulevard. The case involved two people in a stolen pickup, and investigators said the driver rammed a patrol vehicle and an officer.
While in police custody at the Central Precinct, police said a COVID-19 contracted cleaning crew member opened the door to the holding cell Dahlen was in. The door was closed after the crew member realized the room was occupied.
Investigators believe the door did not fully latch after it was closed. Sometime after the cleaning crew left, detectives believe Dahlen pushed the door from the inside, found it to be insecure, and escaped.
On Friday morning, Dahlen was located by the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force inside a vehicle at Lents Park.
Police said U.S. Marshals attempted to block the vehicle, but the driver was able to escape and fled the area, heading eastbound on Southeast Holgate Boulevard.
Officers set up spike strips near the 11000 block of SE Holgate. Police said the vehicle's tires were deflated and the driver attempted to swerve around another vehicle, but lost control and crashed into a retaining wall and a power pole near the 11400 block of SE Holgate.
Dahlen fled from the vehicle, according to police. An East Precinct officer was able to take him into custody a short distance away.
Police said Dahlen was taken to an area hospital to be checked out for injuries due to the crash.
The other person in the vehicle, who has not been identified, was also taken to an area hospital for injuries.
"It's clear that this individual has no regard for the safety of the public and will put others in danger in an effort to escape," said Chief Chuck Lovell. "I'm grateful to the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the PPB Homicide Unit, the Tactical Operations Division, East Precinct patrol officers, and all who worked together to capture this dangerous fugitive."
He remained in Portland? He must've wanted to be caught.
