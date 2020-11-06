KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - Police have arrested an armed robbery suspect more than a week after the crime was committed in Keizer.
On Oct. 26, officers were called out to the report of an armed robbery of a pedestrian in the 4100 block of River Road North.
The suspect was not located at the time.
During the investigation, police said detectives were able to identify the suspect as 25-year-old Kaleb Zeylin Bogle, of Aumsville.
Just after midnight on Friday, Salem police officers located Bogle in the 2200 block of Mission Street Southeast and arrested him.
According to police, Bogle was found with a handgun during his arrest.
Bogle was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of firearms. His bail was set at $55,000.
Police said further charges are likely.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
How do they know he's the right guy, any distinguishing features? :-O
'Police: Aumsville man arrested following armed robbery in Keizer' It took the PD a week to nab this guy? His mug sticks out like a sore thumb. No way you could miss him.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.