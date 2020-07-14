OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - A 49-year-old man was arrested Monday following an undercover operation by the Oregon City Police Department.
Billy Joe Davis II, of Aurora, is facing charges of luring a minor, first-degree online sexual corruption of a child, and using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct.
Police said the investigation began on July 6 after Davis sent an unsolicited message to an undercover officer on Facebook.
During the investigation, police said Davis asked the undercover officer for sexually explicit photographs and videos on multiple occasions. Davis is also accused of arranging to meet with the undercover officer, thinking the officer was a 15-year-old girl.
On Monday, at around 9 a.m., Davis was arrested by police after he drove to the area of the Kingsbury Heights Apartments, located at 14290 Marjorie Lane, thinking he was going to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex.
Davis was booked into the Clackamas County Jail. His bail is set at $280,000.
