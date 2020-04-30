Police: Baby girl died of malnutrition, lack of care in Linn Co.; parents arrested

LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - Two people were arrested in connection with the death of a baby girl in Linn County.
Emergency crews responded to the 800 block of Park Street in Lebanon at 10:48 p.m. Saturday.
Officers said a 1-month-old girl had died.
Detectives said the child’s death was the result of malnutrition and lack of care while in the custody of her parents.
The girl’s parents were both arrested on the charge of first-degree manslaughter. Shantell Ann Marie Swiercz, 23, and Kristian Ray Lee, 23, were booked into the Linn County Jail.
Investigators said Swiercz has had multiple prior contacts with the Lebanon Police Department, but those instances did not result in criminal charges. Lee has prior arrests on charges of theft, criminal mischief and criminal trespass, according to police.
The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Miner at 541-258-4314.
