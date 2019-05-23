GLADSTONE, OR (KPTV) – Officers and firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in Gladstone Thursday morning, and found a bakery delivery truck up in flames.
The Gladstone Police Department said that the Franz Bakery delivery truck caught fire at Oakfield Road and 82nd Drive at 7:55 a.m.
According to GPD, an off-duty deputy spotted the fire and reported it to police.
Officers went to the scene to secure the area and firefighters arrived shortly after.
Police said the driver said that he had not experienced any issues with the truck and he had just completed a delivery at a Safeway. He then noticed that other motorists began honking at him to alert him that the truck was on fire.
Police said no one was injured in the fire and fire crews were able to safely extinguish the flames. The truck appeared heavily damaged in photos from the scene and police described it as “toast.”
GPD also quipped that the incident was the “best smelling fire we have ever responded to.”
The cause of the fire is believed to have been a mechanical issue and nothing suspicious was found.
