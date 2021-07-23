PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Three people were hospitalized Thursday night, one with critical injuries, after a shooting at a bar in northeast Portland.
Portland police said officers responded to a shooting in the 13900 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard just after 10 p.m. According to police, three people were hurt in the shooting. One man had a gunshot wound to the chest, another man was hit in the upper leg and a woman was shot in the hip. All three were transported by ambulance to a hospital. Police said Friday morning that one man remains in critical condition.
According to police, people in the bar tackled the suspect, a man, and tried to hold him down, but he was able to get up and escape. A gun was wrestled away from the suspect and given to police. A description of the suspect has not been released.
The shooting is under investigation by the Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST). Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-201085.
The Portland Police Bureau said there have been 651 shooting incidents in Portland this year, with 181 involving injuries. In total, 215 people were injured by gunfire. PPB's Open Data page includes all verified shooting information and can be found here. The report is updated about 15 days after the end of the month.
(7) comments
Again why was there no description of the shooter ? I guess they don’t want the public’s help to find him ?
I love that you had unarmed people disarm a man with a gun. Just proves that you don't need a gun to stop a potentially deadly situation, just some guts.
Do you know how to read? Several people were injured. That wouldn't have happened if they were carrying..
An investigation by the Enhanced Community Safety Team? Are you ------- kidding me? What a joke. Look people, the next time something like this happens, instead of tackling the shooter and trying to hold him down, someone who has the ballotas to carry just put the loser down. They wrestled the gun from him. Instead of giving it to the police, they should have shot him with his own gun and claimed self defense.
This is a part of town that Wheeler would never venture into , nothing but low income apartments and low income bars for toughs
Is pathetic Ted Wheeler going to give a news conference on how sad he is?
Wheeler is too cowardly to do that. He will be at the MAC hawking for donations instead.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.