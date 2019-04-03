Police: Beaverton man arrested with meth, heroin, BB gun and ‘business plan’ to sell drugs

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A Beaverton man was arrested with methamphetamine, heroin, a BB gun, a knife and a business plan for selling drugs written in a notebook, according to police.
Erik Mozejko, 31, was arrested on charges including possession and delivery of meth and heroin, unlawful possession of suboxone, felon in possession of a restricted weapon and two outstanding warrants.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on an unlicensed Mercedes CLK 350 near Southwest Allen Boulevard and Highway 217 at 11:54 p.m. Tuesday.
A drug detection K-9 alerted to the odor of drugs in the car.
Police said Mozejko was a passenger in the car, but he had left the area prior to officers finding meth and heroin under his seat.
Mozejko was found by other officers a few blocks away. Police said a further search of Mozejko and his belongings led to the discovery of more meth and heroin, along with money, a scale, syringes, a BB gun, a spring-assisted knife and a “drug selling business plan” that officers said Mozejko had written in his composition notebook.
Mozejko was booked into the Washington County Jail. His prior warrants included charges of failure to appear for possession of heroin, reckless driving and DUII.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.