BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A 41-year-old man has been indicted on several charges following an investigation, according to Beaverton police.
Stephen Poon has been indicted by a Washington County grand jury on charges of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, second-degree sex abuse, and compelling prostitution of a minor.
According to police, Poon allegedly started a relationship with the 8-year-old victim after meeting the victim at the Portland Saturday Market.
Poon operated two different retail booths at the market for at least the last 10 years, police said.
Police believe Poon may have additional victims.
Anyone who believes they know someone or has information about someone, who may have been victimized by Poon is asked to contact Detective Chad Opitz at 503-526-2674 or copitz@beavertonoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.