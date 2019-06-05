BEND, OR (KPTV) - A large police presence responded to a Bend barber shop, but officers believe it was due to a hoax “swatting” call.
The Bend Police Department received a call at 3:13 p.m. Wednesday from a male who said he was going to physically harm several people inside of Sal’s Barber Shop, including Sal.
Police responded to the scene on Sough Highway 97, along with a K-9 officer, the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team and Community Emergency Response Team negotiators.
Officers set up around the area of the barber shop, but then saw people coming and going from the business without being in distress.
Several people were contacted and said they were not alerted to any abnormal activity at the barber shop.
Investigators now believe this was a swatting incident involving a prank caller purposely trying to create a police response at a specific location.
Police said there is no credible threat to the community and the investigation is continuing into this case.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.