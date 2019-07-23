BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A man wanted for taking upskirt photos at Nordstrom Rack in Beaverton is believed to have previously committed the same crime at another Nordstrom Rack.
Beaverton police confirmed Tuesday that the man they are searching for appears to be the same suspect caught under similar circumstances in 2014.
The Beaverton Police Department asked for the public’s help locating a suspect Monday. Officers said he took upskirt photos of a woman at the store near Washington Square Mall on Saturday afternoon.
Witnesses confronted the man and he left the store and has not been caught by law enforcement.
A suspect was arrested for a similar crime at the Nordstrom Rack in downtown Portland in 2014. In that case, Carlos Flores-Tellez was detained by store security and arrested.
At that time, there wasn’t an Oregon law specific to video voyeurism, so Flores-Tellez was charged with invasion of privacy and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. He was given probation, with no additional jail time.
He was also ordered to have no future visits to Nordstrom.
A Beaverton Police Department spokesman said they received the Portland Police Bureau report on Flores-Tellez from 2014 and it appears to be the same suspect from Saturday. Community members have also provided tips to officers.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Officer Sabrina Johnson at 971-371-0080 or non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.
