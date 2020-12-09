MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department has released additional information following a deadly officer-involved shooting near Gates late Tuesday night.
Salem police said the incident began in Bend when law enforcement responded to two robberies and a stolen vehicle. Deschutes County deputies pursued the suspect west on Highway 22, but terminated the pursuit on the eastern side of Santiam Pass.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police, and the Linn County Sheriff's Office responded to the area to help.
Police said the suspect vehicle was located and another pursuit began.
The vehicle was stopped after spike strips were used at milepost 38 near Gates.
According to police, the driver exited the vehicle and a "confrontation ensued." Police said three OSP troopers and a Linn County deputy fired shots.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as Brad Tyler Masters, 27, of Bend, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No members of law enforcement were hurt.
Highway 22 was closed during the investigation. The closure was expected to be "lengthy."
All lanes of the highway were reopened at about 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
The troopers involved were identified as Caleb Yoder, Michael Iacob, and Joseph Sousa, who have been with the Oregon State Police for five years and 10 months, four years and 11 months, and three years and 10 months respectively. The Linn County deputy was identified as Brandon Rathelegurche, who has been with the sheriff's office for two years and 10 months.
Each officer has been placed on administrative leave per their respective agency's policies.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.
Salem police detectives are working with the Marion County District Attorney's Office to complete the investigation.
