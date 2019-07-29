Police: Bicyclist critically injured by wanted shoplifters driving away from Salem store

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A 61-year-old bicyclist was critically injured after being hit by two shoplifters as they drove away from a Salem store, according to police.
Officers identified the victim Monday as Montana W. Carver of the Salem area. He was listed in critical, but stable, condition Monday.
Police said he was hit near the T.J. Maxx store in downtown Salem at 8:40 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators said two women stole items from the store and then hit Carver as they drove away from the scene.
Police said the first suspect is described as a light-skinned black woman with dark hair who is about 6 feet tall with a medium build. She is described as having a deep voice.
The second suspect is described as a white woman, about 5 feet 1 inch to 5 feet 3 inches tall and a heavier build, about 160 to 180 pounds, with blond hair.
Surveillance images were released of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Salem Police Department tip line at 503-588-8477.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.