MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - The McMinnville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Friday morning.
At about 5:43 a.m., emergency crews responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist in the area of Northeast Baker Street and Northeast 5th Street.
The bicyclist, identified as a 24-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the involved vehicle was located at an industrial park off Northeast Orchard Avenue.
Investigators determined that a red 1996 Peterbilt towing double trailers loaded with lumber was involved in the crash. Police said the driver was unaware of the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.
An initial investigation revealed the semi-truck was traveling northbound on Baker Street and began making a right turn onto 5th Street when the bicyclist attempted to cross 5th Street in the path of the truck, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Sergeant Josh Sheets at 503-435-5612 or Josh.Sheets@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.
