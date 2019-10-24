PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a crash that occurred on southbound Interstate 205 Thursday morning.
The crash closed two lanes of I-205 at Northeast Prescott Street. Police said all lanes were expected to reopen by 9 a.m., but delays were expected throughout the area.
Investigators said the crash involved the driver of a car and a bicyclist. The bicyclist sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.
The Major Crash Team was initially called out to the crash, but was then recalled, according to police.
No further details were immediately released about the investigation.
Drivers were encouraged to use an alternate route.
Washington commuters were advised to consider taking Interstate 5 or the Airport Way or Killingsworth exits.
FOX 12 Oregon will update this story as new information becomes available.
