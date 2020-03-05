Police: Bike theft suspect arrested months after being caught on camera in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A bicycle theft suspect caught on camera at a southeast Portland apartment complex has been arrested months after committing the crime, according to police.
Dennis Davis, 57, was arrested Thursday morning.
Investigators said surveillance video showed Davis breaking into a bike storage room and grinding off locks to steal the bikes at the Ankeny Street Apartments on the 2600 block of Southeast Ankeny Street in October 2019.
Three people were shown in the video stealing bicycles. Police said they stole at least five bikes, estimated to be worth around $10,000.
Davis was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Thursday on charges of first-degree burglar, first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree theft.
Another suspect, 40-year-old Anthony Taylor, was arrested in connection with this case, as well as multiple others, in January.
No information was released about the third person in the bike theft surveillance video.
For more about the Portland Police Bureau Bike Theft Task Force, go to portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.