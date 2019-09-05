Police block traffic after suspicious device found on Seaside beach

SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) – Police blocked traffic in Seaside Thursday morning after someone found a suspicious device filled with a black powder substitute.
Officers responded to the area of Avenue A and S at approximately 10:53 a.m. after the person called police to turn the device over for disposal after finding it on the beach.
The item was plastic tubing that had been capped on both ends with duct tape, according to law enforcement. Police say the fuse appeared to have burned out before initiating the powder.
Officers Thursday secured the area and requested assistance from the Oregon State Police Explosives Unit. Once on scene, OSP took possession of the item and destroyed it at an undisclosed location.
Avenue A was closed between S. Columbia and S. Edgewood Street was closed for approximately two hours.
Seaside Fire and Rescue and Seaside Public Works staff also assisted in the response.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
