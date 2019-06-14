HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) – Thieves swiped a couple’s minivan from their garage in Happy Valley early Thursday morning, but it’s been returned, thanks to a GPS locator.
The couple captured the two men on surveillance video and gave that video to police. Officers say a GPS locator on the Honda minivan helped them find and return the vehicle.
Now, they believe a Bluetooth connection to one of the thieves’ cell phones may help track them down.
The couple’s security footage shows a man walking away from their home on Southeast 156th Avenue, returning with another man and entering their garage. Video then shows them drive away from the scene in a white Honda Odyssey.
Jon Roth, the homeowner, says he was able to use a Honda app on his phone to find the minivan’s last known location, and police recovered it in southeast Portland near 19th and Stark.
While driving the vehicle home, Roth says he noticed something unusual.
“I noticed that the last Bluetooth phone had the person’s name, ‘Lay’,” Roth said. “‘Lay’s iPhone’ was connected to the Bluetooth in the vehicle.”
Roth says they got most things back except for a wallet and credit card. He says the thieves tried to use the credit card at several stores, but because the cards had been canceled, the charges were declined.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.