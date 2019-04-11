WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Law enforcement officers are called out to dangerous situations every day.
On one day this week, a group of officers and deputies found themselves facing an unfamiliar foe.
Their guns were drawn. A K-9 was ready to pounce.
And the suspect turned out to be a robot vacuum cleaner.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Beaverton Police Department and the Washington County Consolidated Communications Agency, released the body cam video Thursday.
The situation unfolded Monday afternoon at a home on Southwest Oakwood Street near Elmhurst Avenue in the Cedar Hills area.
Two people were house-sitting for a family member. When they returned from walking the dog, they saw shadows under the doorway and heard noises coming from the master bathroom.
They called 911 to report an intruder in the house.
Officers and deputies were prepared for a confrontation when the suspect refused to come out of the bathroom. But, as it turns out, the suspect runs on rechargeable batteries.
“It’s a robot vacuum cleaner,” an officer tells dispatchers. “There’s the bad guy.”
“Laughter. Pure laughter. There was a plethora of experience from 20-year guys to 10-year guys and every one of us said this is a career first,” Deputy Brian Rogers of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 12 this week.
While the house-sitters were embarrassed, deputies said they still did the right thing, because not every situation ends with a vacuum cleaner trapped in a bathroom.
