MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) – Medford police on Sunday say the body of a 2-year-old that was found in Montana is believed to be a missing boy from southern Oregon.
On Friday, investigators asked for the public’s help locating Aiden Salcido after his parents, Daniel Salcido and Hannah Janiak, died in an apparent murder-suicide in Montana earlier that week.
The couple was involved in a burglary in 2018 but ran off before sentencing last month.
Law enforcement in Montana found Salcido and Janiak dead inside an SUV Thursday after they say the pair led officers on a pursuit that ended when they ran over a spike strip. Investigators say the pair died from apparent gunshot wounds. Aiden was not located, according to police.
On Sunday, the Medford Police Department said they learned from Montana authorities that a deceased 2-year-old, believed to be Aiden, was found in a remote area of Montana.
Positive identification has not been made, but the child’s body was found in the same area where Janiak and Salcido were seen by several witnesses days earlier, according to police.
Police say witnesses called in tips after seeing the story on the news and were instrumental in helping locate a remote camp that was believed to be occupied by Janiak and Salcido.
The cause and manner of death will not be released until an autopsy can be conducted next week in Montana.
