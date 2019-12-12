KEIZER, OR (KPTV) – Police arrested two boys for allegedly sneaking into a home through a pet door and stealing several items, including a handgun.
The burglary occurred Dec. 9 at a home in Keizer in the 4300 block of Shoreline Drive North. The boys, 12 and 16 years old, were caught on surveillance video.
They entered the home while the residents were away, stealing a handgun, multiple cell phones, and an expensive watch, according to police.
One boy was arrested after someone recognized him from surveillance images on social media. Officers found some of the stolen items inside his backpack.
Police arrested the second suspect two days later, recovering the rest of the stolen items and returning them to the owner. Both boys are facing charges of burglary in the first degree.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Their first punishment should be a severe caning, in front of their peers. This would put a stop to this before timeouts, or incarceration.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.