PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are investigating a shooting in the St. Johns neighborhood early Sunday.
At about 12:42 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 6600 block of North Columbia Boulevard on reports of a shooting.
Police say someone inside a moving vehicle fired a gun which was aimed toward the home.
A bullet traveled through two walls of the home, narrowly missing two children and an adult sleeping inside a bedroom. No one was hurt.
Police say the suspect has not been located and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting who has not yet been contacted by investigators is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
