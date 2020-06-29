Police bureau IDs officer involved in shooting at SE Portland home

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified an officer involved in a shooting in Portland’s Sellwood neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.
Officer Laurent Bonczijk, a 7-year veteran assigned to Central Precinct, fired a handgun while responding to a premise check at a vacant home in the 7900 block of Southeast 6th Avenue. Police haven’t said what happened before Bonczijk fired the gun.
Police at the time said they believed a subject inside the house was armed. Residents who live in the area were asked to shelter in place.
The bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the area, as well as the Explosive Disposal Unit, which deployed a robot into the home.
Police on Sunday evening said the suspect was safely taken into custody and the shelter in place order was lifted. No injuries were reported.
The officer who shot their gun has been placed on paid administrative leave. Detectives continue to investigate. No additional information has been released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
"The officer who shot their gun has been placed on paid administrative leave. Detectives continue to investigate. No additional information has been released." -------
The officer shot THEIR gun? Who'all's gun did he/she shoot?:)
Let’s riot!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.