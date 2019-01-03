PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified an officer involved in a shooting Wednesday night at an apartment complex in northeast Portland.
Onest Robert is a six-year veteran with the bureau.
The bureau says Robert fired his weapon after a domestic violence suspect armed with a knife charged at him and other officers while they were responding to the Stacey Lee Apartments on Northeast 147th Avenue.
Police identified the domestic violence suspect as 34-year-old Anita Marie Ruiz.
No one was hurt during the shooting, according to officers.
Robert has been placed on administrative leave while the bureau and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office investigates.
Anyone with information about the investigation should contact Portland Police Bureau Homicide Detail Detective William Winters at 503-823-0466 or William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033 or Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov.
