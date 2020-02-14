VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police are investigating after a homeowner shot and killed a suspect during a break-in.
Police said a suspect broke into an occupied home in the 6000 block of Southeast Beach Drive.
The homeowner confronted the suspect with a firearm and shot him, according to police.
The suspect, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The homeowner and his family were not injured during the incident.
The Major Crimes Unit has responded and the investigation is ongoing.
No other details have been released.
