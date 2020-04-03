TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Tigard police are investigating after a burglar stole several laptops from Office Depot Friday morning.
At around 4:10 a.m., officers were called out to the Office Depot, located at 15060 Southwest Sequoia Parkway. An employee told police they received a call from the alarm company after an interior motion alarm was triggered.
Officers responded to the scene and found shattered glass at a side entrance. A suspect was not located at the scene.
Following an investigation, officers determined the suspect used a hatchet to get inside the building.
The suspect also used the hatchet to break through an interior glass wall to steal six laptops. Police said the hatchet was used to cut the security cables to the laptops.
Police said the suspect was in and out of the building in about 29 seconds and had a getaway car with a driver waiting outside.
A suspect description is not available at this time, but the getaway car is described as an early-1990's light-silver Subaru Forester, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who say something suspicious in that area Friday morning, or may have information about the burglary, is asked to call 503-718-2677 or email tips@tigard-or.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Inside job.
This is what happens when you shut the country down, instead of letting nature take it's course. Crime is going to continue to get worse and worse. And won't just be property crimes that spike. Violent crime is already seeing a sharp rise, and it will get even worse. People are getting desperate, and when they get desperate, they do senseless things. No wonder gun and ammo sales are up. Doomsday preppers are having an "I told ya so" field day right now.
